Seasonably hot finish to the week

Highest storm chances are east this morning and south this afternoon
The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs near 90. Great for outdoor plans. Storm system will bring rain and thunder and much cooler air to Green Country early next week.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 07:36:28-04

TULSA, Okla — Showers and storms across eastern portions of Green Country will diminish as we head toward midday. Gusty winds, some small hail, and localized downpours are possible with these storms. Storms may redevelop near and south of I-40 this afternoon and evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected but can’t rule out a severe storm or two severe with a wind and hail threat.

Low 90s and sunshine are expected into the upcoming weekend, then the weather pattern changes with cooler temps and higher storm chances to start next week! While Monday looks wet with rain and thunder chances, temps may struggle to reach 80F! Highs will likely remain near 80 for much of next week.

