Seasonably hot and humid day

***Excessive Heat Watch Tomorrow from Noon until 9 PM***

Some areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the low 70s out-the-door. A partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100.

Isolated to widely scattered showers possible this afternoon and evening. Overnight lows in the mid-70s.

The heat will build on Friday with high temps nearing 100° and feels like temps upward o 112 degrees. As a result, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is in effect for Friday.

A sun/cloud mix on Saturday and then mostly cloudy on Sunday. A 40% chance of showers and storms form late Saturday into Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday and then around 90° on Sunday as a rain-cooled air and a weak cold front sweeping through should keep Sunday's temps in check. Weekend morning lows in the mid 70s to the low 80s.

As of now, it looks like highs will be around the upper 90s to low 100s nearly all of next week, with Tuesday looking like the hottest day of the week. A front may approach by the end of next week with another chance for a few storms. We'll be watching closely as the 4th of July nears.

