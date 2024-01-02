Seasonably cool through midweek

TULSA, Okla — Other than a slight shower/sprinkle chance far south tonight, quiet weather is expected through the middle of the week with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will run close to average with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

Grab the umbrella Friday into Saturday as rain chances will be looking up as a storm system moves in from the west. Temperatures look borderline for snow right now, but its possible some snow may mix in, especially north and east. Temperatures look like they will stay just warm enough for us to avoid any travel issues, but we'll keep monitoring as we get closer.

Another system will sweep through Monday and Tuesday of next week. We'll be warm enough for all rain Monday, but as colder air wraps into the system Tuesday, it's possible parts of the region could see a mix of chance to snow. Still too early to know any details, but worth watching.

