TULSA, Okla. — A cold start this Tuesday morning, bundle up! By the afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

A pleasant Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Towards the afternoon, we will see an increase in winds and clouds as a storm system moves in.

Rainy conditions expected Thursday across Green Country. Widespread showers with a few isolated thunderstorms mainly Thursday night.

Temperatures will drop in the upper 40s Friday, dry with mostly cloudy skies to start December.

A pleasant weekend expected with seasonably average temperatures near 60°!

60s looks to continue for the start of next week.

