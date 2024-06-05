Seasonable and sunny afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — Rain is moving out of our area for the morning commute with lots of sunshine returning by the afternoon. Highs in the mid/upper 80s with light northerly winds.

Tonight, mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer with highs near 90 degrees and an isolated chances of showers and storms.

Our next better chances for showers and storms in the area likely over the upcoming weekend.

Highs return to around 90 for Saturday then mid-80s by Sunday as a cold front pushes across the area keeping temps below average to start the work week.

