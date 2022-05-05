Scattered Storms with Ongoing Flood Concerns

TULSA, OKLA- — ***FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING***
Showers and thunderstorms are ongoing this morning and will continue to develop across the region throughout the day.
Storm intensity may increase at times with a marginal risk of strong to severe storms, however the magnitude and coverage of any severe weather will be less than
that occurred yesterday.
Widespread heavy rains fell north of I-40 yesterday and through the overnight hours with a corridor of dangerous flooding south of I-44. REMEMBER: TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!
The additional rainfall expected for today will continue a risk of additional flooding. Any heavier downpours will create rapid onset flooding across areas which received the heaviest rains.
Daytime highs a good 10 degrees below average in the mid-60s.
Mild and dry weather returns for Friday and Saturday with taste of more summer-like conditions developing by Mother's Day Sunday and continuing through early next week.
A low chance of thunderstorms returns next Tuesday.
