Scattered Storms Today

TULSA, Okla. — Scattered showers and storms for today. A few could be strong to severe. Widely scattered storms continue through this evening.

Our active weather pattern continues with another chance for more severe storms Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

After a break from the rain on Friday, more unsettled weather for Memorial Day Weekend. Expect some adjustments, but as of now Saturday PM into Saturday night look to have the highest potential for storms and possible severe weather

