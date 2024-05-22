Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered Storms Today

Severe storm chances continue today and Thursday
Posted at 7:02 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 08:09:14-04

TULSA, Okla. — Scattered showers and storms for today. A few could be strong to severe. Widely scattered storms continue through this evening.

Our active weather pattern continues with another chance for more severe storms Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

After a break from the rain on Friday, more unsettled weather for Memorial Day Weekend. Expect some adjustments, but as of now Saturday PM into Saturday night look to have the highest potential for storms and possible severe weather

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018