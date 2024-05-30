Scattered Storms this Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Dry for that morning commute but tracking scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. A few could be marginally severe with a wind and hail threat. Most storms are expected to stay below the severe threat. Highs will stay in the low 80s with southeast winds 10-20 mph.

Rain gear will still be needed throughout the day Friday as we are tracking more widespread showers and storms. This will impact the morning commute for some and continue in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s with calm southerly winds.

A brief break from the rain for most of Saturday as we start off the month of June. Afternoon highs in the low 80s.

A warming trend the next few days as afternoon highs climb in the upper 80s to low 90s for some. We will keep a scattered chance for storms Sunday through Wednesday.

