Scattered Storms Increase Today

TULSA, Okla. — Scattered showers and storms expected today, mainly late this afternoon and evening. Most of the heavy rain looks to focus for southeast Oklahoma where a Flood Watch has been issued from 1 PM Monday to 1 PM Tuesday. Expect widespread 2 - 3 inches.

Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the low 80s and northeast winds.

Most of the rain we see tonight will be from the remnants of tropical system Beryl. This will continue to bring rain overnight until early Tuesday morning. Lots of cloud coverage in the morning but eventually mostly clear skies by the afternoon with highs still in the low 80s.

Highs return near 90° by Wednesday with dry conditions and the return of the sunshine.

Temperatures look to climb as we end the week. Eventually upper 90s by the weekend.

