Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered Storms Increase Today

Highest chance for rain in southeast Oklahoma
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jul 08, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — Scattered showers and storms expected today, mainly late this afternoon and evening. Most of the heavy rain looks to focus for southeast Oklahoma where a Flood Watch has been issued from 1 PM Monday to 1 PM Tuesday. Expect widespread 2 - 3 inches.
Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the low 80s and northeast winds.

Most of the rain we see tonight will be from the remnants of tropical system Beryl. This will continue to bring rain overnight until early Tuesday morning. Lots of cloud coverage in the morning but eventually mostly clear skies by the afternoon with highs still in the low 80s.

Highs return near 90° by Wednesday with dry conditions and the return of the sunshine.

Temperatures look to climb as we end the week. Eventually upper 90s by the weekend.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018