Scattered storms expected for Father's Day weekend

TULSA, Okla. — A warm and humid weekend is expected with scattered storm chances throughout Saturday and Sunday. The good news is that it does not look like a washout this weekend. A few spotty storms look possible Saturday morning with perhaps some isolated redevelopment in the afternoon. A few storms could be marginally severe with a win and hail threat. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

Additional scattered storms for Father's Day are possible, especially in the first half of the day, but there is still some uncertainty on how storms may or may not evolve for Sunday. This will depend on how storms move and develop on Saturday. We'll be fine tuning this as the day progresses.

June heat and humidity will build next week with highs climbing into the 90s and morning lows remaining in the 70s. Heat index values may reach triple digits at some point mid/late next week. Slight storm chance of Wednesday as a weak front approaches the region.

Have a great weekend!

