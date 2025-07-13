Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scattered Storms Continue Today

Muggy conditions increase next week
***FLOOD WATCH FOR SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA UNTIL 7 PM SUNDAY***

Few scattered showers and storms continue for your Sunday. Locally heavy rain with some of these storms. We should see some breaks in the clouds later today with highs in the low 80s and calm southwest winds.

For the start of Monday, look for temperatures in the low 70s. Widely scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s and calm southeast winds.

Similar conditions for Tuesday but the muggy conditions return. Highs in the low 90s with heat index up to 101°.

Isolated storms possible Wednesday through Friday with more sunshine. Highs in the low 90s but heat index up to 103° for some.

As of now, next weekend is looking dry but staying hot and muggy.

Have a great day!

