Scattered Storm Chances Today

TULSA, Okla. — A weak cold front moves in this afternoon bringing scattered showers and storms across the area. A few isolated storms this evening could be marginally severe with a wind and hail threat. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s with calm northwest winds.

Overnight lows in the low 60s with a few storms continuing early Friday morning. Highs in the mid 80s and calm winds continue. The weather looks to cooperate for Friday night football games!

Looking at the last weekend of summer, highs in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered storms for both Saturday and Sunday.

The first day of Fall is on Monday and we look to remain unsettled through the first half of next week. Daily chances for showers and storms will remain with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

