Scattered Showers Increase this Afternoon

TULSA. OKLA. — On and off showers for the morning across Green Country with more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain should be out of our area tonight. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s with breezy northeast winds.

Dry weather and sunshine returns Thursday with gusty northwest winds and highs near 70 degrees. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

Sunshine continues Friday with the return of south winds keeping highs much warmer in the upper 70s.

Gusty strong winds this weekend with highs in the 80s!

Have a great day!

