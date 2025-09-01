Scattered Showers And Storms Labor Day

TULSA, Okla. — For your Labor Day Monday we are tracking scattered showers and a few storms across Green Country. Mostly cloudy this morning with more sunshine expected this afternoon/evening. Afternoon highs in the low 80s with calm southeast winds. Highest rain chance this morning and afternoon. Isolated storm chance tonight but most will be dry.

Overnight lows in the mid 60s Tuesday morning with a chance for an isolated shower or storm. The rest of the day will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees.

Lots of sunshine Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 80s. Most of the day will be dry but a few showers and storms possible overnight as a cold front moves in.

Lows in the low 60s Thursday with mostly dry conditions. Lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Similar conditions for Friday.

As of now, this weekend stays warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We do have a chance for showers and storms but we will continue to monitor as we get closer.

