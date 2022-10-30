Scattered Light Showers Today

TULSA, Okla. — For Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies with calm north winds. By the afternoon we have the chance to see scattered light showers, mainly for the north part of Green Country.

Clear skies return for Monday with calm west winds and highs in the low 70s. Perfect outdoor weather for trick-or-treating.

Dry conditions will continue through the first part of the week with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies. Breezy south winds for Wednesday.

A stronger storm could be on the way by Friday and Saturday bringing us thunderstorms. Some of the storms might be strong to severe. We'll keep you posted.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --