Risk of Severe Storms Today

**FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 7 AM WEDNESDAY**

1-3" of rain possible with some spots 3-5"

Most of the morning looks dry with mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s with south winds 15-30 mph. Showers and storms begin to move in late this afternoon/evening and continue tonight. Few storms could be strong to severe as a strong cold front approaches from the northwest. All modes will be possible with wind and hail being the primary threats with a lower end tornado risk. An isolated tornado or two is certainly possible.

The cold front will push our lows down to the low 60s on Wednesday then mid 70s in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with maybe a few showers or storms, mainly in the morning hours.

Lows in the mid 60s on Thursday and then low 80s. Mostly cloudy and a chance for showers and storms. The same on Friday with similar temperatures.

Over the weekend, it look unsettled still. Lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. Chance for more showers and and storms as our severe weather season continues for now.

