Relief Is On The Way

TULSA, Okla. — One more really hot day before we see a drop in temperatures Friday. This afternoon highs climb in the upper 90s with a max heat index of 103°. Similar to Wednesday, an isolated pop up shower or storm is possible this afternoon.

A cold front arrives Friday morning bringing some changes to the forecast. Afternoon highs will drop in the mid to upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. We could see two chances for showers and storms with the first chance moving in from the northwest Friday morning, and then with what redevelops along the front Friday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, but storms could potentially impact a handful of Friday night football games.

Overnight lows drop in the upper 60s to start the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We'll have chances of showers and storms both days, but Sunday's chance may be confined to areas near/south of I-40.

For Labor Day Monday, similar to Sunday, highest storm chances may be over southern parts of our forecast area with highs in the mid 80s.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

