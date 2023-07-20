Relief from the heat as we finish the week

TULSA, Okla — **EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from NOON to 9PM along and south of I-40**

A “cold” front is slowly moving south across the region and this will provide some relief to the heat across northern portions of Green Country today. That said, Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for those of you along and south of I-40. Highs will range from low 90s north to upper 90s south. Heat index values of 110F to 115F are possible south.

Data is consistence we’ll see a complex of thunderstorms moving in from the west overnight into early Friday morning, and this will push the cold front farther south for Friday. A few severe storms will be possible with mainly a damaging wind threat. After the rain and storms move out, we’ll enjoy a nice finish to Friday with highs in the mid 80s!

Temperatures should remain near or below average (low/mid 90s) through the weekend. Take advantage of the nice weekend. As a ridge of high pressure builds over the region next week, 100-degree heat will likely return.

