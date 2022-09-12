Refreshing Start To The Week

TULSA, Okla — What a gorgeous start to the work week! Many of us are seeing our coolest temperatures since early June. for Tulsa, this morning is the first time falling below 60F since the 58F low we had on June 4th.

Outdoor plans are a go this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and lots of sunshine. Winds will remain light our of the southwest to west at 3-8 mph.

Southerly winds will return tomorrow giving temperatures a slight push to near 90 Tuesday afternoon. With very little change expected in the weather pattern, southerly wins will strengthen and remain steady Wednesday and through the weekend. Highs in the 90s will be likely with very little chance of rain. Unfortunately, drought conditions will likely worsen over the next week.

