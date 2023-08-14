Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Refreshing air moving in to start the week

Morning showers will give way to lots of sunshine and comfortable temps
Temps around 10 degrees below average are expected Monday and Tuesday. Heat and humidity will come back at the end of the week
Posted at 5:38 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 07:36:54-04

TULSA, Okla — A few showers may linger through the first half of the morning, but we’ll dry out through midday finishing with a magnificent afternoon! Look for lots of sunshine and highs holding in the low/mid 80s with low humidity levels. The refreshing air mass will give us a “cool for August” night with lows Tuesday morning in the upper 50s to low 60s!

We’ll keep the gorgeous and pleasant weather tomorrow and Wednesday. As southerly winds return, temps will start to warm back up with highs well into the 90s to finish the week.

The weekend looks hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. It’s possibly heat index values will exceed 105F. Despite the cool down to start this week, summer is not done. Rain chances look slim to none this week and upcoming weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018