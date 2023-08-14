Refreshing air moving in to start the week

TULSA, Okla — A few showers may linger through the first half of the morning, but we’ll dry out through midday finishing with a magnificent afternoon! Look for lots of sunshine and highs holding in the low/mid 80s with low humidity levels. The refreshing air mass will give us a “cool for August” night with lows Tuesday morning in the upper 50s to low 60s!

We’ll keep the gorgeous and pleasant weather tomorrow and Wednesday. As southerly winds return, temps will start to warm back up with highs well into the 90s to finish the week.

The weekend looks hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. It’s possibly heat index values will exceed 105F. Despite the cool down to start this week, summer is not done. Rain chances look slim to none this week and upcoming weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --