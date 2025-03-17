Red Flag Warning Today

***RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF NE OKLAHOMA AND ALL OF SE KANSAS TODAY FROM 11 AM - 10 PM***

Windy Monday through Wednesday. Heightened fire danger Monday and Tuesday.

Gusty south winds for most of Monday with gusts up to 40 mph. Lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday. Lows down to the upper 50s and then low 80s again. SSW winds gusting: 40-50 mph.

A cold front will come in, which will knock highs down to the 50s on Wednesday along with mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance for a few rain showers. Windy with SW then NW winds on the back side of the front with gusts 40-45 mph

Back to sunshine on Thursday, the first day of Spring! Lows down to the mid 30s with highs in the mid 60s. Lighter winds.

Lows down to the mid 40s on Friday, then highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy skies with the chance for a few showers. Windy again with gusts 40-50 mph pulling out of the south.

Another cool front comes in, which doesn't do much to the temps next weekend. For Saturday, lows in the low 40s, then highs around 70°. Mostly sunny. On Sunday, a lot more cloud cover with a slight chance for rain showers. Morning lows mild near 50° with highs around 70° once again.

