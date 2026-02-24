Red Flag Warning For Tuesday

***RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF GREEN COUNTRY FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM TODAY***

After a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s, highs quickly climb near 70° this afternoon. Winds increasing out of the SSW 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Minimum humidity drops between 15-25%. This combo of the winds and humidity increase fire concerns across Oklahoma. The highest danger looks to be between 10 am and 8 pm.

Lows on Wednesday in the mid 40s with low 70s during the late afternoon. A steady flow of high level cirrus clouds overhead filtered with some sunshine. Good news, there will be less wind (Southeast at 5-15 mph) keeping the fire risk lower.

A cold front drops in with a chance for a few rain showers early Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 40s with highs in the mid/upper 60s. Clearing skies through the day with a north breeze.

Friday morning will start out around 40° with highs back to the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies with south winds 5-15 mph.

Saturday will be our warmest of the next several days with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 70s. A warm end to February with mostly sunny skies. A cold front moves in Saturday into Sunday with a few showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

Cooler air filters in Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Breezy north winds before those become south for Monday.

