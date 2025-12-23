Record Warmth This Holiday Week

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR OSAGE, NOWATA, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES ***

Be careful this morning with areas of dense fog reducing visibility. Morning temperatures in the 50s with south winds 5-15 mph. This afternoon, lots of sunshine with forecast high of 76°. The record for the date is 73° from 1982, so we'll make a good run at breaking that record.

Also partly cloudy on Christmas Eve. Lows around 60° with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We are going for 78° in Tulsa. The record is 80° from 1955, so as of now, that record should stay safe.

Partly cloudy on Christmas with lows in the low 60s and then daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s. We are going for 79° in Tulsa. The record for the date is 73° from 1922. We will likely break the old record. Great weather for kids to get outside.

As of now, we should still be in the mid/upper 70s on Friday. Lows in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny. Friday's record high is 76° and may be in jeopardy of being broken as well.

A cold front will sweep through Saturday. Our current forecast has highs reaching the low/mid 70s Saturday afternoon with some sunshine, but expect a cooler finish to the weekend. Sunday morning lows will fall to near 40° and afternoon highs in the low to the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Have a great holiday week!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

