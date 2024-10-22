Record Warmth Possible

TULSA, Okla. — A toasty Tuesday afternoon with highs up to 90° in Tulsa. This could break our previous record of 88° from 1963. Look for sunny skies and southwest winds 5-15 mph.

Morning lows in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s with northeast winds 5-15 mph.

Thursday looks hot yet again with a high up to 90°. We could break another record high with our current record of 89° from 2003. Mostly sunny with gusty south winds.

Behind a front on Friday, expect highs in the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

As of now, the weekend looks pleasant with highs in the mid 70s for Saturday and upper 70s for Sunday. Still looking dry for any outdoor activities.

