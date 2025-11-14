Record to Near Record High Temperatures

TULSA, OKLA — Becoming very warm and windy today with record to near record highs this afternoon around 80 degrees. The record for the day is 79° from 2020.

Mostly to partly clear this evening with temperatures remaining well above average. Overnight around 60 degrees.

Temperatures look to trend even warmer for tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-80s! Another potential record breaking afternoon with the current record set at 82° in 1950.

The warm temperatures, breezy winds, and low relative humidity values could create elevated fire weather conditions Saturday.

A weak cold front will bring a wind and temperature drop for Sunday. Slightly cooler, but still above average for this time of year topping out in the low to mid-70s.

Dry and abnormally warm conditions return Monday, along with gusty south winds.

The weather pattern will transition to somewhat cooler temperatures by Tuesday next week, with increasing chances of rain. Increasing likelihood of wet conditions extending mid to late week.

