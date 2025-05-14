Record Highs Possible Today

TULSA, Okla. — Wednesday will be our hottest of the year so far! A warm start to the day with temperatures in the low 70s. Lots of sunshine with breezy southwest winds. Look for a quick warm up with highs in the low 90s. We are going for 93° in Tulsa with the record for the date being 93° from 1911.

Upper 60s to start Thursday and then highs in the mid to upper 80s. Expect an increase in cloud coverage with west winds 5-15 mph. We could see a few sprinkles or a stray shower especially south of I-44, but most of us will remain dry.

Low 60s Friday morning and then upper 80s. A 20% chance for a shower or storm. Partly cloudy skies.

Over the weekend, chance for showers and storms. Some of the activity could be strong to severe. Morning temps in the low to the mid 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

That severe storm risk will continue into early next week as well, especially Monday. Lows still in the 60s and 80s for highs.

Latest data has storm chances winding down by the middle of next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

