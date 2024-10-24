Record Heat Likely Today

TULSA, Okla. — We could be near record high this afternoon with temperatures in the low 90s. Our current record high for October 24 is 89° set in 2003. Look for strong south winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

A front will move in overnight with a slight chance for some showers, mainly by the Oklahoma/Kansas border. Behind the front. highs will stay near the upper 70s with northeast winds 5-15 mph. The weather looks great for Friday night football games!

As of now, the weekend looks pleasant with highs in the mid 70s for Saturday and around 80° for Sunday. Still looking dry for any outdoor activities. Morning lows in the low to the mid 50s.

Still a week away, but the data is hinting we'll see a change in the pattern bringing a cool down and perhaps another rain chance to the region by the middle of next week. We'll be updating as we get closer!

