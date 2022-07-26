Record Heat Possible Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Tuesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week. The record high for today's date is 106F (1978), and we'll be very close to that this afternoon. With a gusty south to southwest breeze, the fire danger is also a concern. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for areas along and north of I-44. Heat index values may reach 110F+ in a few spots. Stay cool and hydrated as the dangerous heat continues.

We are watching a front across Kansas that will slowly move south the rest of the week. We are still on the hot side of the front tomorrow, but the front will give us a chance for a few pop-up storms in northern portions of Green Country.

By Thursday, and especially on Friday, the front makes progress south and our storm chances will increase as our temps drop. Highs on Friday and Saturday may end up staying in the 80s. We will welcome the well-needed rain.

The front will eventually move back north bringing a return to the triple digit heat by the middle of next week.

