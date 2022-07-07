Record Heat Possible Thursday

TULSA, Okla — The heat wave continues with today shaping up to be the hottest day of the week. Today's record high (set in 2011) is 104F and is reachable this afternoon. With the humidity, heat index values will run between 110F and 115F. Please take it easy in the heat and make sure to stay hydrated.

A cold front will move in tomorrow, but we'll still see highs in the triple digits. Fingers crossed for a little rain as a few isolated storms may develop. Most of us won't see any rain, but a lucky few will.

Behind the front highs will drop back into the mid/upper 90s for the weekend. We'll see another run into the 100s on Monday before another cold front moves in Tuesday. Overall, temps will remain above average and any rain chances look limited.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --