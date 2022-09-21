Record Heat Likely For Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — Only one for day of high temps near 100° before a cold front sweeps through tonight into tomorrow morning. Stay cool and hydrated today. Tulsa's record high for today is 98°. Very likely we at least tie it, if not break the record outright.

A cold front will move in tonight and will sweep across Green Country through midday tomorrow. Cool air will be moving in, but the temperature forecast for tomorrow will be tricky. Along the OK/KS line, temps may hold in the low 70s to even mid 60s, meanwhile in the Tulsa metro, upper 70s to low 80s look likely. South of I-40, we'll still have 90s. A 20 to 30 degree difference is very likely from south to north tomorrow afternoon. Keep that mind depending on where you are, or where you plan to be.

After a cool Friday morning, we'll heat back up quickly into Friday afternoon. Low 90s look likely Friday and Saturday. A second cold front moves in Sunday morning dropping highs back into the 80s with lows into the 50s next week.

Despite the two cold fronts, limited moisture will mean limited rain chances. A few light showers may be possible north of HWY 412 Thursday, and north of I-40 Sunday. Not enough to help with the drought conditions.

