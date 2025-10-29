Raw Fall Day

*** WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM TODAY ***

Chance for a few rain showers, but the biggest story will be the wind gusts and dropping temperatures. Prepare for wind chills in the 30s during the morning.

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday and windy. NNW 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph. Chance for a few rain showers, especially in the morning. The best chance for rain showers will be across our far eastern counties. Highs in the low 50s.

Back to sunshine tomorrow! Lows in the upper 30s with highs around 60 degrees. NW 5-15 mph.

On Halloween Friday, look for lows in the upper 30s again with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5-15 mph.

On both Thursday and Friday mornings, frost will be possible in outlying spots away from the Tulsa metro area.

Over the weekend, partly cloudy on Saturday and then mostly sunny on Sunday. Lows around 40° with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and then mid 60s on Sunday.

