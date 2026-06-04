Rainy Days Ahead

TULSA, OKLA — A few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop this afternoon and evening. Coverage will be limited, but any storm that forms may produce brief heavy rain and lightning.

Highs will climb into the mid-80s. Keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans this afternoon.

Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue from Friday into early next week as additional disturbances move across the region.

On Friday, the greatest coverage of rain and storms is expected across southeast Oklahoma, while rain chances expand across the entire area over the weekend.

Highs for Friday return to the mid-80s with overnight lows around 70 degrees.

The strongest storm system in this pattern is expected to arrive Saturday night and Sunday, bringing the most widespread rainfall and the greatest potential for heavy rain and localized flooding.

Highs over the weekend in the low to mid-80s.

By early to midweek next week, upper-level high pressure is expected to build over the region. This will gradually reduce rain chances while allowing heat and humidity to increase.

Current forecasts suggest temperatures and dew points may become high enough to require heat-related advisories by the middle of next week.

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