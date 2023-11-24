Rain will likely arrive by the end of Saturday

TULSA, Okla — We’ll stay dry for most of Small Business Saturday, but rain chances increase through the afternoon. Northwest parts of Green Country will see the rain chances increase by midday, but areas along I-44 may not see rain arriving until later afternoon to evening. Rain will be likely Saturday night, clearing early Sunday morning.

Temperatures may get cold enough over far northwest parts of the region for some snow to mix in. Highest chance of seeing this will be from Pawnee, Osage, and Washington Counties, as well as Chautauqua and Montgomery Counties in Kansas. As of now we do not anticipate any winter travel problems in our forecast area Saturday night into Sunday morning; However, accumulating snow looks likely just outside of our forecast area across NW Oklahoma and much of Kansas.

Highs Saturday will climb to near 50, but we’ll likely be stuck in the 40s on the cooler side of the system Sunday. Next week will start with lots of sunshine and chilly temperatures. Rain chances may be looking up again by the end of next week.

