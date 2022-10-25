Rain will continue this morning

*** WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 1 PM ***

Rain showers will continue this morning before clearing out by this afternoon. The high reaching 62°. NW winds 15-25 with gusts to 40 mph, mainly in the morning.

Calm and pleasant conditions for Wednesday as a high pressure system moves in. Mostly sunny and upper 60s with east winds 5-10 mph.

Upper 60s also on Thursday with a chance for more showers and storms later Thursday night.

Scattered showers and t-storms on Friday and around 60°.

Some showers might hang on for Saturday and upper 50s.

Mid 60s on Sunday and then near 70° on Halloween Monday

