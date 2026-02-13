Rain & Storms Impact the Region through Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Residents across eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas should be prepared for several rounds of rain and thunderstorms from late this afternoon through Saturday night. Some storms could become strong, with the potential for hail, gusty winds, and localized flooding.

This Afternoon and Tonight:

Rain showers and thunderstorms will begin developing this afternoon across eastern Oklahoma, then spread into northwest Arkansas by this evening.

Overnight, rain is expected to become more widespread, especially across northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas, with additional chances for thunderstorms. Areas south of I-40 will likely see more scattered showers rather than steady rain.

A few storms this evening could become strong to marginally severe, mainly in northeast Oklahoma. The primary concerns with these storms are hail and locally strong wind gusts.

In addition, heavy rainfall is possible this evening and overnight in northeast Oklahoma. This could lead to localized flooding, particularly in low-lying or poor drainage areas.

Valentine's Day Tomorrow:

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be ongoing Saturday morning and will continue through much of the day across eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. This activity is tied to a low-pressure system moving eastward across Texas.

The risk for severe storms should gradually decrease late Saturday evening and overnight as the low-pressure system moves east of the region.

Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Concerns:

The threat for heavy rain continues into Saturday night. Much of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas can expect 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, with some areas possibly receiving more than 3 inches before the rain tapers off late Saturday night.

While this rainfall will be beneficial for ongoing drought conditions, localized flooding may occur—especially in low-lying areas, near creeks, and in spots with poor drainage.

Looking Ahead:

After the rain moves out, unseasonably warm temperatures are expected to return quickly early next week, bringing a noticeable shift back to warmer weather.

Stay weather-aware over the next couple of days, especially if you have outdoor plans or live in flood-prone areas.

