Rain/Storm Chances this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Showers and storms will develop this morning as a quick moving cold front drops southeastward.

The threat of severe weather will remain in place through the morning hours before coming to an end by the lunch hour.

Gradual clearing during the afternoon, along with gusty northwest winds and much lower dew points.

Cooler temperatures anticipated this afternoon with daytime highs ranging in the 60s north to around 70 degrees south and central.

Calmer winds and a mostly clear sky this evening will drop overnight lows into the mid to upper 30s.

Mostly sunny and calm for Thursday with daytime highs in the upper 60s.

We could see some showers and thunderstorms Friday through the holiday Easter weekend. Highs in the mid 70s on Friday and then 60s to around 70° over the weekend.

