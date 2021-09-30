Rain/Storm Chances Return Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into northeast Oklahoma later this morning and slowly track south and east throughout the day while weakening.

Higher chances exist generally west of Highway 75 in eastern Oklahoma with lesser chances further south and east.

Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lighting will be the main concerns, while a few locally strong wind gusts will be possible with the strongest storms.

Daytime highs will vary as this system approaches with lower 80s out west and mid-80s further east.

Rain chances continue through the weekend although there will be dry periods in between rounds of showers and storms.

Most of the area could see a fair amount of rain with totals around 1-2 inches through Sunday with locally higher amounts. Dry conditions return on Monday with high temperatures remaining in the 70s.

Fall like weather is expected to continue throughout the work week next week with highs trending in the upper 70s and pleasant north winds.

