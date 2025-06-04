Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain Showers This Morning

Additional storm chances through the weekend
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — A few showers this morning across the area but should continue to weaken in the next couple of hours. We will be dry the rest of Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Much cooler with afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s with north winds 5-15 mph.

Another storm complex looks to move in later Thursday night into Friday morning for more strong to severe storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s on Thursday and Friday with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s

Over the weekend, it still does look active with shower and storm chances, probably highest on Saturday. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with afternoon highs in the low to the mid 80s.

A peek at the longer range models and it still looks a bit active on Monday! Our severe season continues for now.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital