Rain Showers This Morning

TULSA, Okla. — A few showers this morning across the area but should continue to weaken in the next couple of hours. We will be dry the rest of Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Much cooler with afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s with north winds 5-15 mph.

Another storm complex looks to move in later Thursday night into Friday morning for more strong to severe storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s on Thursday and Friday with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s

Over the weekend, it still does look active with shower and storm chances, probably highest on Saturday. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with afternoon highs in the low to the mid 80s.

A peek at the longer range models and it still looks a bit active on Monday! Our severe season continues for now.

