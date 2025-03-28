Rain Showers For Some Today

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start this Friday morning with afternoon highs in the low 70s. Look for mostly cloudy skies and south winds 10-25 mph. Scattered showers and perhaps some thunder moving through this morning and afternoon. Highest chances of rain will be along and east of HWY 69, but we'll keep a chance into the metro. No severe weather is expected.

Lows around 60° with highs in the low 80s on Saturday. South gusts up to 35 mph. Chance for showers and storms very late Saturday night and overnight into Sunday morning as a cold front moves into Oklahoma. During this time period, there could be some strong to severe thunderstorms.

Low temperatures in the upper 50s with highs around 70° on Sunday behind a strong cold front. Depending on the timing of the front, a severe risk might linger into Sunday afternoon in southeast parts of our forecast area. Still some uncertainty at the moment, but we'll be monitoring.

Partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday with lows around 40° with highs near 60° Monday and then low 70s Tuesday.

Another chance for more showers and storms return next Wednesday.

