Rain Returns Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Winter Storm Watch for Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh and Pittsburg County in OK until 12:00 a.m Friday.

Increasing chances for rain showers throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s.

Winter storm watch will go into effect this evening as some of that rain looks to transition over into some sleet and/or freezing rain late tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

This wintry precip will gradually change over to snow by Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

