Watch
Weather

Actions

Rain Returns Late Tonight

Temps Slowly Falling through the Week
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:24 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 08:24:43-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Above-normal temperatures are expected again today with highs returning to the lower 90s.

South winds gusting up to 25 mph. A limited fire danger with those gusty winds and our vegetation is so dry. However, higher humidity creeps in this afternoon.

The pattern turns wetter Wednesday through Saturday with temperatures cooling back to near normal for early fall.

Highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday, but then down to the upper 70s Friday and Saturday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018