Rain Returns Late Tonight

TULSA, OKLA- — Above-normal temperatures are expected again today with highs returning to the lower 90s.

South winds gusting up to 25 mph. A limited fire danger with those gusty winds and our vegetation is so dry. However, higher humidity creeps in this afternoon.

The pattern turns wetter Wednesday through Saturday with temperatures cooling back to near normal for early fall.

Highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday, but then down to the upper 70s Friday and Saturday.

