Rain moving out this morning

TULSA, OKLA — Rain is moving out this morning with temperatures steady in the 50s. We'll see the return of sunshine as temperatures slowly warm into the low to mid-60s this afternoon. As of now, no issues for any of the Christmas parades, just have a jacket with you.

Sunday will start chilly, but finish mild! Grab a coat with temperatures starting off in the mid-30s tomorrow morning, then expect a nice warm up with highs once again in the low to mid 60s with a gusty south breeze.

We stay dry during the day, but rain chances will go up by Sunday evening into Sunday night as another front moves in.

Any rain Sunday night will move out Monday morning with sunshine for Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be a slightly cooler compared to Sunday, but still pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

We'll enjoy another nice day Tuesday with highs in the mid/upper 50s. the busy pattern will bring another cold front into Green Country by Tuesday evening with chillier air arriving in the middle of next week.

High Wednesday and Thursday will likely hold in the 40s with lows in the 20s as we finish next week.

