Rain Moving Out Friday Morning

TULSA, OKLA — A few isolated showers north of Tulsa early this morning as a dryer air mass moves in for the day. Highs around 70 degrees with a gradual clearing allowing for most locations to get some sunshine before the day is over.

A cold front will move through this evening dropping temperatures closer to seasonal over the weekend.

Highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid-60s. Chances for rain and some storms return Sunday evening and will continue into Monday. Highs Monday afternoon mid-60s.

Another cold front may arrives late Tuesday cooling temperatures down for Wednesday. Right now the cool down does not look extreme for us with temperatures only running slightly below average for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

