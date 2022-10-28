Rain For Some Today And Into The Weekend

TULSA, Okla — A few showers to start your Friday! These showers are not heavy and will dissipate by midday. Expect more showers to develop by late afternoon and evening. Highs today will hold in the mid/upper 60s. While the rain will not be heavy, a few showers are possible for Friday Night Football games.

With dry air encroaching from the northeast, there is some question how far north the rain will extend with this southern tracking system tonight and through the weekend. Highest chances for steady rain will be south of I-40. We'll leave showers chances in the forecast up to HWY 412, with just slight chances north to the OK/KS line. In short, the farther south you live, the higher the odds you'll see beneficial rains with this system.

Showers may linger into Saturday night, but we'll dry out Sunday with some lingering clouds. Highs will hold in the low/mid 60s through the weekend. May even see a few spots south struggling to reach 60° on Saturday where rain remains steady.

Highs in the 70s by Halloween and for much of next week! Trick-or-treating plans Halloween evening look perfect.

