Rain chances to increase today into tonight

TULSA, Okla — Grab an umbrella for your Thursday and Thursday night plans. Rain chances are on the increase today. We’ll start with a few isolated showers this morning, but they’ll become more numerous this afternoon and evening. Some thunder is possible later today and tonight. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a marginally strong to severe storm with hail is possible south of I-40. Temperatures today will not be as warm as the last two days with highs in the 50s.

Rain moves out early Friday morning, but clouds will likely remain through Friday afternoon. Cooler air will move in behind the system with a northwest breeze and many of us remaining in the 40s for highs.

Weekend plans are a go as mostly sunny skies return! Mornings will be chill with lows in the low/mid 30s, but afternoons will be sensational with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Pleasant and sunny weather will remain into the first half of next week.

