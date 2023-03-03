Watch Now
Rain Chances this Morning

Flood Watch Remains in Effect for Counties East of Tulsa Until Noon
Posted at 5:08 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 08:01:45-05

TULSA, OKLA- — Lingering rain this morning will come to an end from west to east by the afternoon. Daytime highs right at or slightly below average in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight, clear and calm with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A nice weekend is on the way with temperatures in the 60s Saturday and then 70s Sunday! We'll see plenty of sunshine for both days with breezy south winds likely for Sunday.

Spring-like temps continue into Monday with highs in the 70s.

A shallow cool front will drop south into the region Monday into Tuesday, so Monday will be the last warm day before we have a stretch of below average temps next week.

Rain likely to return by the middle of next week.

