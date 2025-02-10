Rain and Winter Weather This Week

TULSA, Okla. — This morning looks cold and dry with afternoon highs in the mid 40s. We do have two rounds of precipitation during the work week that will give us rain, a wintry mix, and some snow with travel problems likely for some of us as well.

Round 1: We stay dry most of Monday, with an exception near/south of I-40 where some light rain and showers are possible in the afternoon. Rain may not arrive in Tulsa until the evening hours. Mostly rain, but may start to see a mix and/or light snow develop near the OK/KS line into Tuesday morning. This does not look heavy, but may cause some slick spots. Precipitation moves out Tuesday afternoon.

Round 2: Arrives early Wednesday morning. Tulsa and I-44 look to be borderline near freezing… freezing line and north will see freezing rain, sleet, and some snow. While it is still difficult to know where things will line up at the moment, travel problems will be likely in areas where temps stay at or below freezing. South of the freezing line looks like just some cold rain. Precipitation moves out Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Thursday morning looks like we could see some light snow showers but not everyone will see it. Mostly cloudy with temperatures staying below freezing all day.

Valentine's Day looks dry and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Another storm system looks to arrive Saturday bringing rain, and maybe a change to snow if enough cold air can push in before the precipitation moves out. This system is still a long way down the road. We’ll keep monitoring.

Stay updated as we go through the week as some adjustments will likely be made as we get closer.

