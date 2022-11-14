Watch Now
Rain And Snow Move In This Afternoon

Little to no accumulation in the metro. Best chance for light accumulations will be south, east, and north
Posted at 4:14 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 05:14:03-05

TULSA, Okla — A strong system will sweep across the Southern Plains today bringing rain and snow to the region. Precipitation will begin as rain, but then may mix with or even chance to snow before ending overnight.

In Tulsa, this looks to be mostly rain, with maybe a little snow mixed in...little to no accumulation is expected. The best chances of seeing a light accumulation of a dusting to an inch will be south of I-40, especially along HWY 270. Also areas closer to the Arkansas state line and in southeast Kansas.

The chilly pattern will remain into the upcoming weekend. Highs will remain in the mid 40s tomorrow and Wednesday with lows Wednesday and Thursday morning dropping into 20s. As reinforcing show of cold air arrives on Friday keeping temps in the 30s for highs!

We'll rebound a bit into the weekend (40s to 50s) with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Overall, we are stuck in a chilly weather pattern for the time of year.

