Quieter weather today

Happy Monday!
We will start with clouds with sun by afternoon and highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be the strongest this morning and will let up this afternoon.
The next chance for storms will be late Tuesday into Wednesday with gusty winds and heavy rain possible.
There will be more rain chances Thursday and Friday.
