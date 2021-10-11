Watch
Quieter weather today

Posted at 4:55 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 07:16:36-04

Happy Monday!

We will start with clouds with sun by afternoon and highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be the strongest this morning and will let up this afternoon.

The next chance for storms will be late Tuesday into Wednesday with gusty winds and heavy rain possible.

There will be more rain chances Thursday and Friday.

