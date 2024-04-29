Quiet Weather for Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A break from the rain today with lots of sunshine returning. Afternoon highs near 80 degrees with calm winds.

Dry conditions will continue for most of Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s and breezy southerly winds. Late Tuesday we could see some isolated storms but most may not see any rain.

More scattered showers and storms for Wednesday with breezy winds and highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday looks like more widespread showers and storms will continue throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s.

Mostly dry Friday with the return of the sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Rain chances increase once again for the weekend. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

